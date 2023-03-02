Is creating Bitmoji Haram?

ALBAWBA - Social media users have been debating the halal statue of creating a Bitmoji, which is a cartoon avatar on the shape of each person.

In an Instagram post, a Muslim sheikh was asked "Is it permissible to create and use Bitmoji on Snapchat?"

The Sheikh answered: "It's permissible Inshala." he continued to say that it shouldn't be Haram because it's not something glorified and it's something virtual.

He maintained that Al-sahaba (companions of Prophet Muhammad) used to add pieces in the shape of a lion or an eagle's heads on the top of their swords.

bitmoji is not haram — sultan (@eggfaam) February 7, 2023

The video, shared in February, gained loads of engagement where people debated if Bitmoji haram or halal.

A person said: "It's not halal ....it's haram to create something like that." Another commented: "Not every sheikh perspective is accurate, There's Hadith about image making."

Nevertheless, a person said that creating an animals on swords is a whole different matter that creating a Bitmoji on social media.