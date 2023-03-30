Dagestani jihadi opens sushi restaurant in Idlib

ALBAWABA - Dagestani jihadist opened a sushi restaurant in the city of Idlib, in which two chefs from two Russian republics work. The jihadist had met one of them on the battle fronts.

Islam Shakhbanov, nicknamed Abu al-Fida, went to Syria in 2015 intending to wage jihad, but ended up opening a sushi restaurant in the city center of Idlib few months ago, AFP reported.

Shakhbanov, 37, said that although his utmost ambition, in the time being, is to expand his work, he did not give up jihad and that he may return to taking up arms, one day.

“I opened a sushi restaurant and entered a different field, and yet I did not give up jihad, even if I moved to civilian life,” he noted.

The jihadi and the owner of the restaurant, inspired the idea of his restaurant from several countries he visited before his arrival in Syria, wanting to offer something different from the local meals.

However, his unusual meals, and his restaurant, the first of its kind in the region, were not popular at first, "The situation is currently gradually improving, and the restaurant has few customers now", Abu al-Fida revealed.

Inside “Sushi Idlib” restaurant, two chefs from two Russian republics work. Jihad had met of one of the two chefs on a battle front. The restaurant obtains the ingredients, which are not available in Idlib, from Turkey.

Abu al-Fida, who is worried that the Syrian regime and the opposition reach an agreement one day, or that his name be included in the terrorist lists, participated in several battles, including in the ranks of the Levant Corps.

He, as well, fought confrontations in the city of Aleppo, Idlib governorate, and Lattakia governorate. Shakhbanov had joined for a while in the ranks of a group that includes Dagestani jihadists.