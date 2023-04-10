  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Dalai Lama rebuked after asking boy to 'suck his tongue'

Dalai Lama rebuked after asking boy to 'suck his tongue'

Published April 10th, 2023 - 09:42 GMT
Dalai Lama
Dalai Lama kissing a boy on his mouth and then asked him to suck his tongue. (Screenshot/Video/ Twitter)

ALBAWABA - Social media users criticized Dalai Lama after a viral video in which he was seen kissing a child on the lips and then asking him to "suck" his tongue.

Also ReadIndian group worships Elon MuskIndian group worships Elon Musk

The incident took place at an event in northern India. After wide sensation, the spiritual leader said he regret what he did and asked for forgiveness from the family of the young boy.

In a statement released by the office of the Dalai Lama, It said: "wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused."

"His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras," the statement added.

In the video that went viral on social media, Dalai Lama invited the boy who asked to hug him onto the stage during an event in the hillside city of Dharamshala in February. Then he grabbed his chain and kisses his lips.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner then told the boy: "And suck my tongue." The video was labelled "disgusting" by many people who accused Dalai Lama of being a "paedophile."

Tags:IndiaDalai Lama

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...