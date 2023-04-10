Dalai Lama rebuked after asking boy to 'suck his tongue'

ALBAWABA - Social media users criticized Dalai Lama after a viral video in which he was seen kissing a child on the lips and then asking him to "suck" his tongue.

The incident took place at an event in northern India. After wide sensation, the spiritual leader said he regret what he did and asked for forgiveness from the family of the young boy.

Trigger warning: Pedophilia



Dalai Lama calls up a minor boy, kisses him on lips, asks for a tongue kiss as well. Also, notice where he takes the boy’s hand. This is disgusting and appears to be a case of child molestation.pic.twitter.com/3O8nEabwiK — Saif (@isaifpatel) April 8, 2023

In a statement released by the office of the Dalai Lama, It said: "wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused."

"His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras," the statement added.

In the video that went viral on social media, Dalai Lama invited the boy who asked to hug him onto the stage during an event in the hillside city of Dharamshala in February. Then he grabbed his chain and kisses his lips.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner then told the boy: "And suck my tongue." The video was labelled "disgusting" by many people who accused Dalai Lama of being a "paedophile."