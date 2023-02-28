Indian group worships Elon Musk

ALBAWABA - An organization that supports men's rights in the Indian city of Bengaluru organized an event for its members who worship billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday.

In a video that was trending on social media, a group of Indian men stood next to a photo of Tesla CEO Musk with incense sticks while they performed some prayers.

Full video of the actual puja (worship) of Elon Musk at Bangalore, India.



Men's Activists of SIFF used to be often shadow banned from twitter by previous woke admins of the company.



After Elon Musk fired them, the MRAs have got back their right to free speech.



Elon Musk Puja pic.twitter.com/zzBoTiTuOV — Save Indian Family Foundation (@realsiff) February 27, 2023

On Musk's poster, the slogan: "Men have a right to peaceful existence" was written and in the back, "Men's Lives Matter" can be seen.

The event was organized by Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF) which thanked Musk for removing the ban imposed on its member on the platform after acquiring the company in a $44 billion deal in October.

In a Twitter post, SIFF explained why their members are worshipping Elon Musk by saying that SpaceX CEO gave them their right to free speech again after they were shadowbanned by the previous Twitter management.