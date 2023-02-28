  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Indian group worships Elon Musk

Indian group worships Elon Musk

Published February 28th, 2023 - 03:59 GMT
Elon Musk
A video of devotees of Elon Musk worshipping him at Bangalore, India. (Twitter/@realsiff)

ALBAWABA - An organization that supports men's rights in the Indian city of Bengaluru organized an event for its members who worship billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday.

Also ReadElon Musk changes his nameElon Musk changes his name

In a video that was trending on social media, a group of Indian men stood next to a photo of Tesla CEO Musk with incense sticks while they performed some prayers.

On Musk's poster, the slogan: "Men have a right to peaceful existence" was written and in the back, "Men's Lives Matter" can be seen.

Also ReadElon Musk changes his nameElon Musk calls Instagram and Twitter depressing

The event was organized by Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF) which thanked Musk for removing the ban imposed on its member on the platform after acquiring the company in a $44 billion deal in October.

In a Twitter post, SIFF explained why their members are worshipping Elon Musk by saying that SpaceX CEO gave them their right to free speech again after they were shadowbanned by the previous Twitter management.

Tags:Elon MuskMuskIndia

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...