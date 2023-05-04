  1. Home
  Dalai Lama sparks controversy again for caressing little girl

Dalai Lama sparks controversy again for caressing little girl

Published May 4th, 2023 - 07:25 GMT
Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama gestures a he leads a teachings gathering in Leh on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Mohd Arhaan ARCHER / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Another video of Dalai Lama stirred extra controversy on social media after the religious leader was seen caressing a little girl.

The video was shared shortly after Dalai Lama scandal when the Buddist leader asked a little boy at an event in northern India to kiss him on the lips and "suck his [Dalai Lama] tongue."


Albawaba couldn't verify the timing of the new video, in which the spiritual leader appeared to harass a minor girl and touch her hand in an inappropriate way, but some media outlets said that it happened after wide little boy controversy.

In the clip, a little girl, who was seen with artificial hands while wearing a skirt, was sitting next to the religious leader before he was caught touching her hand constantly in what people described as a "sensuality manner".

Despite saying that he regretted what he did after the huge fuzz and calling for forgiveness from the family of the boy, Dalai Lama, 87, was widely criticized and accused of being a "paedophile."

In a statement released by the office of the Dalai Lama, It said: "wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused."

