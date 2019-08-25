Danish Member of Parliament Trolls Trump over Iceland's WindMills (Video)

“Listen to Science. Listen to your Wallet, and Make a New Deal”. Ida Auken, a Danish Member of Parliament and the Former Minister for the Environment, released a video in which she claps back at Trump’s mockery of Iceland’s windmills, asserting that windmill power plants are cheaper and more efficient than coal fired power plants.

Mr President - Greenland is not for sale. But Denmark has a much better deal for you! Watch this. #dkgreen #dkpol pic.twitter.com/mlRwAVzVFg — Ida Auken (@IdaAuken) August 20, 2019

While Trump claims that windmills are inefficient, causing blackouts, Ida protests by saying that while coal fired power plants causes two hours of electricity blackouts a year, windmill power plants only causes 15 minutes. She also mocks him by insisting that it is a cheaper option than any other.

A member of the Danish Parliament, @IdaAuken, just showed the entire world exactly how to handle Trump.



Absolutely brilliant.pic.twitter.com/ZXlsnNP7nZ — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 24, 2019

The video was shared by thousands of people on social media, some referring to it as the “greatest most epic takedown of Donald Trump ever.”

The greatest most epic takedown of @realDonaldTrump ever. Thank you, Denmark and thank you @IdaAuken for telling the truth. It's like fresh air in a stale basement of a morgue. https://t.co/LXwdzMynBa — Eugene W (@NOW1SOLAR) August 23, 2019

The call for climate change continues to spread out through the internet, with tragic fires such as Bolivia’s jungle and the Amazonian Rainforest raising awareness towards the issue of global warming.