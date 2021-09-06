  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Six Palestinians Make a Hollywood-like Escape From An Israeli Jail

Six Palestinians Make a Hollywood-like Escape From An Israeli Jail

Published September 6th, 2021 - 10:14 GMT
Six Palestinians break out of an Israeli jail through digging a secret tunnel
Six Palestinians break out of an Israeli jail through digging a secret tunnel (Mahmoud Rifai)
Highlights
Six Palestinians breakout from a top security Israeli prison

ALBAWABA – It’s a famous prison break that is being compared to the well-known movie the Shawshank Redemption. Only this is for real, in Israeli-occupied Palestine.

Also Read Israeli Court Rules Palestinian Prisoners Have No Right to Protection Against Covid-19 Israeli Court Rules Palestinian Prisoners Have No Right to Protection Against Covid-19

This morning, six Palestinian political prisoners managed to escape from a high-security Israeli prison in Gilboa near the Arab city of Nazareth.  Social media is buzzing at the prison break which is termed as "a major failure of Israeli security".

The six prisoners planned their escape through a secret tunnel they have been digging for the last two years. The six Palestinians who live in the same cell took turns in digging the tunnel under the prison that is situated in the northern part of historical Palestine, according to the Israeli police.

Online sources have highlighted the names of six Palestinians, five of which are affiliated with Islamic Jihad movement while the sixth is a member of Fatah.

The digging of the tunnel is being described as "miraculous", especially from a high-security Israeli prison which the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, quoting a Jewish official calling it “a profound failure to the Israeli security apparatus.”

Since the news broke out, Palestinians have reportedly been celebrating the prison escape by distributing candy in several cities.

Tags:Gilboa PrisonPalestineIsraelprisonersIsraeli jail

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...