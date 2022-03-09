David Icke in 2015: US Wants to Start a War With Russia Through Ukraine

  1. Home
Published March 9th, 2022 - 10:01 GMT
David Icke is a well known conspiracy theorist with around 382,000 followers on the social media platform.
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
The conspiracy theorist was banned from Twitter, YouTube and Facebook over spreading 'misleading information' about COVID-19 in 2020.

An old video of David Icke, who is an English conspiracy theorist and a former footballer and sports broadcaster, was widely reshared on social media where he talked about a possible US-Russia war through Ukraine. 

In the video, Icke speaks about the relations between the US and Russia saying that a special aide of President Putin who is also familiar with the Russian, Ukrainian ties revealed that the US is preparing for a war against Russia through Ukraine.

The conspiracy theorist further added that their goal is to take Crimea back in a decision that will anger Russia and hurt Putin’s ego. David said in the interview, if that happens, “I strongly suspect,” Putin won’t stand back and let them take it back easily and that tension will eventually end up in a war between Russia and Ukraine.

On the other hand, the theorist also said: “If you start a front against Russia on its borders and then all the stuff in the Middle East, you are diluting Russia’s impact on what’s happening in the Middle East.” 

Various reactions emerged on social media saying that this prediction which was made 7 years ago has become a reality as some called to believe all conspiracy theories made in the past as most of the time they do become real.

A person said: “2015 you say!!! Plans have been known and made!” While another one commented: “When you know who is behind each major war in our "History" you just have this feeling...”.

On February 24th, the Russian President announced a ‘special military operation in Ukraine’ and ordered his forces to enter Kyiv. So far, over two million people fled the war in Ukraine to neighboring countries.

About David Icke: 

David Icke is a well-known conspiracy theorist with around 382,000 followers on his social media platform. In 2020, David Icke was permanently suspended from Twitter and his YouTube Channel and Facebook profile were deleted for posting misleading information about COVID-19. 

He has written over 20 books; he declared himself in 1991 as the son of God and that the world would soon be devastated by tidal waves and earthquakes.

