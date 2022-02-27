Who Predicted Russia's Invasion of Ukraine?

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24th, Social media users have been sharing various predictions of Arab and foreign people who said they knew this conflict was coming.

A 20-year-old American rapper posted a Tweet back in 2014 predicting that world war three is coming saying: “world war 3 in my head.” Despite the fact that rapper Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, known professionally as "XXXTentacion," was shot dead in 2018; people now are virally sharing his tweet.

world war 3 in my head — MAKE OUT HILL - XXX (@xxxtentacion) February 23, 2014

The curious fact is that the rapper shared his tweet on Feb. 23, 2014, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine took place on February 24th, 2022. A person said: “The date is the craziest coincidence,” while another wrote: “no but how did he predict this?”

Moreover, some people read the prediction in yet another way as they posted MEMEs about it calling to review all the American rapper's tweets so we can be prepared for a further crisis he might have predicted before his death.

Bro saw the future https://t.co/hdpjulSve7 — Cook 💤 (@DLegacy12) February 24, 2022

On the other hand, the Lebanese well-known astrologer Michel Hayek, who usually makes annual predictions for the world, has been trending on social media as people shared one of his latest predictions about the Russia-Ukraine war.

In the video, the astrologer predicted that a conflict and instability might affect Russia and Ukraine as Russian oil will be a main topic around the world. Hayek also said that Russian President Putin will make a wrong move that will cost him a lot and force him to withdraw conditionally.

The Lebanese psychic added during his episode that the Putin tank will be shut down by US president Biden’s phone calls.

On February 24th, Russian President Putin ordered a “special military operation” against Ukraine and announced the start of the invasion. A huge denunciation was made by world leaders and the United Nations asking Putin to stop the war.

Huge anti-war protests have also taken place in multiple countries including the US, Germany, Spain, and Paraguay slamming the war and standing in solidarity with Ukrainians. Hundreds were detained in Moscow after protesting the country’s decision to invade Kyiv.