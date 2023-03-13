Daycare for dogs stirs debate in Jordan

ALBAWABA - A photo showing a small bus specialized for dogs has triggered anger and opened many discussions among Jordanians on social media.

The bus is decorated with cartoon pictures of several dog breeds and slogans including "We play, we swim and we rock" were written on the vehicle.

تمهل باص كلاب..نحن نلعب نحن نسبح و نحن نتعلم..بينما أطفال الاردن يبيعون الفاين على الإشارات الضوئيه pic.twitter.com/r1MxKQQ7xd — Abu Hayel (@AbuHayel8) March 11, 2023

According to sources and what was written on the bus, it is affiliated with a daycare that is designed for dogs only; the bus collects the dogs in the morning and drops them off in the daycare before taking them back to their homes in the evening.

Several media said that the daycare's goal is to curb depression among dogs whose owners work during the day and leave them home alone as in the daycare they'll get training under the supervision of specialized trainees.

كلاب في الأردن تتلقى خدمات 5 نجوم .. رحلات سياحية وبرك سباحة واستجمام وجلسات لتفريغ الطاقة



https://t.co/FAZiVsa3iL #الغد #الأردن pic.twitter.com/kt5IfYO1pk — جريدة الغد (@AlghadNews) March 11, 2023

Many people debated on social media how "unfair" this daycare which is specialized for dogs when there are many kids who can't afford to go to public schools to get an education.