Death Threats on Twitter: Lebanese Political Activist Posts Screenshots

Taking to his social media accounts, outspoken Lebanese political activist and university professor Bassel Saleh has posted screenshots of multiple death threats he has received in recent days.

Concerned for his own safety, Bassel Saleh, Professor of Modern Philosophy at the Lebanese Univesity has posted a number of screenshots showing direct death threats to him by pro-Hezbollah Twitter accounts. Saleh is an outspoken activist who is often critical of Lebanese political parties including the Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

كل التضامن مع @DrBasselSaleh بوجه التهديدات العلنية والتخوين الذي يتعرّض له. Support to Dr. Saleh who is being threatened due to his anti-HA statements. Activist demanding reforms in the upcoming elections specifically in South Lebanon are being targeted in these campaigns. pic.twitter.com/qUp3sFufOd — Luna Safwan - لونا صفوان (@LunaSafwan) February 21, 2022

One of the threats included the mention of Saleh's workplace, suggesting that it is a serious threat that has taken into consideration the location at which Bassel Saleh can be found. The same individual threatening Bassel Saleh continued to say he knows many of Saleh's students by name, hinting that he could easily cause him harm.

Other screenshots showed exchanges between pro and anti-Hezbollah users, in which one accused Hezbollah of killing the slain journalist Luqman Slim who was killed while in his car in the south of Lebanon in February 2021 with a silencer, to which the pro-Hezbollah user said "yes, and we are ready to do it again."

Saleh was accused by pro-Hezbollah online users of "treason" and "collaborating with Israel", even though he is known for his online pro-Palestinian stances.

In his Facebook post, Bassel Saleh expressed concern that the lack of legal action against the killers in previous crimes against political activists is encouraging armed militias in Lebanon to go after their political opponents, using different pretexts.

Saleh also questioned the silence of the Association of Full-time Professors at the Lebanese University over the death threats he received, urging them for a clear stance that protects his academic freedom, especially that one of the threats clearly highlighted his work at the university.