Detained and Tortured in Egypt, Honored in Paris; Egyptian Journalists Reality

Several months after their release from Egyptian prisons, two female journalists and activists have received the honorary citizenship of Paris granted by the Mayor of Paris, in recognition for their roles in defending human rights in their countries.

Solafa Magdy and Esraa Abdel Fattah have both been invited to the event held in Paris only a few months after they were released from Egyptian jails, following years-long imprisonment on political grounds.

It’s encouraging to see the important work of journalists and human rights defenders, Esraa Abdelfattah and Solafa Magdy, recognized today as they receive honorary citizenship from the Mayor of Paris. https://t.co/fM6SFEoZmZ — The Freedom Initiative (@thefreedomi) December 10, 2021

Online, Solafa Magdy dedicated the recognition to her mother and family members who endured numerous difficulties during her and her husband's 16-months imprisonment. Prior to her release last April, Magdy reported being subjected to "grave torture" during her detention.

Meanwhile, Esraa Abdel Fattah who is a human rights and social media activist that became well-known amid the 2011 Arab Spring revolution dedicated her honorary French citizenship to her husband, journalist Mohamed Salah who continues to be imprisoned for the third consecutive year.

علاء عبد الفتاح حاضر رغم السجن ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/G0XZeR69u8 — Hosam Elsyyad (@HosamElsyyad) December 10, 2021

Translation: "Alaa Abd El-Fattah is here despite being in jail"

I was honored to meet the mayor of #Paris @Anne_Hidalgo to receive an honorary citizenship that I was awarded Dec 2020, while I was behind bars locked forward almost 2 years because of my work in journalism/human rights

My body is here,but my heart is in #Egypt #HumanRightsDay pic.twitter.com/KPSutIRw2R — Solafa Sallam (@solafasallam) December 10, 2021

The event also highlighted roles played by leading Egyptian activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah who is still in Egyptian jails since September 2019, in addition to the well-known Saudi women's rights activist Loujain Alhathloul who spent near three years in Saudi jails before being released last February. Alhathloul is still banned from traveling outside Saudi Arabia.