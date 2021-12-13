  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Detained, Tortured in Egypt, Honored in Paris; Egyptian Journalists Reality

Detained and Tortured in Egypt, Honored in Paris; Egyptian Journalists Reality

Published December 13th, 2021 - 09:55 GMT
Egyptian journalists receive French honorary citizenship
Solafa Magdy and Esraa Abdel Fattah were amongst the ones featured this year. (Twitter: @Anne_Hidalgo)

Several months after their release from Egyptian prisons, two female journalists and activists have received the honorary citizenship of Paris granted by the Mayor of Paris, in recognition for their roles in defending human rights in their countries.

Solafa Magdy and Esraa Abdel Fattah have both been invited to the event held in Paris only a few months after they were released from Egyptian jails, following years-long imprisonment on political grounds.

Online, Solafa Magdy dedicated the recognition to her mother and family members who endured numerous difficulties during her and her husband's 16-months imprisonment. Prior to her release last April, Magdy reported being subjected to "grave torture" during her detention.

Meanwhile, Esraa Abdel Fattah who is a human rights and social media activist that became well-known amid the 2011 Arab Spring revolution dedicated her honorary French citizenship to her husband, journalist Mohamed Salah who continues to be imprisoned for the third consecutive year.

Translation: "Alaa Abd El-Fattah is here despite being in jail"

The event also highlighted roles played by leading Egyptian activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah who is still in Egyptian jails since September 2019, in addition to the well-known Saudi women's rights activist Loujain Alhathloul who spent near three years in Saudi jails before being released last February. Alhathloul is still banned from traveling outside Saudi Arabia.

Tags:EgyptFranceJournalists

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...