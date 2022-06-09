A Detainee Outfit in Miss Global! Palestinian Beauty Queen Steals the Lights

Beauty queen contestant Lauren Imseeh is participating in Miss Global, the annual global beauty pageant, as she is representing her homeland Palestine. Imseeh is a famous public figure who founded Edmonds Fashion and LuXVerry.

For the national custom for miss global this year, Lauren shared a video on Instagram where she said to have chosen the Palestinian political prisoners' outfit saying that she wanted to reflect the struggle of the people living there under the occupation.

The beauty queen shared a video while wearing a black Palestinian political prisoners' outfit with writing on the back reading 'Free Palestine'. She also taped parts of her body including her mouth and wrote several slogans including, SPEAK UP, CAN'T BREATH SINCE 1948, and PEACE.

In the post the beauty queen wrote: "This year I focused on the message more than the outfit itself, this is why I chose the Palestinian political prisoners outfit to represent all of Palestine, to show how we are all imprisoned in our own land."

Despite the fact that she said it's impossible to wear this custom for the beauty pageant and will choose a different related one, Lauren has thanked her brother Edmon Imseeh and Yousef Eleiwi, who is a fashion designer from Nablus, for creating this outfit highlighting the struggles Palestinians go through daily.

The 24-year-old Palestinian businesswoman and influencer added that she hopes to have sent a clear message to the world that would reach the international community and urge them to react.

For the real national costume event, the beauty queen decided to wear a custom inspired by the colors of the Palestinian flag, red, black, white, and green. In addition to a huge peace sign in the back decorated with olive trees and pigeons around it to symbolize hope and solidarity as that is what Palestinians 'stand and live by'.

Miss Global

Miss Global is an annual global beauty pageant for single women ages 18–35, the widest age range in pageantry. The first edition of the Miss Global pageant was held on August 3, 2013, at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Centre in Redondo, California. This year, Miss Global is taking place in Bali, Indonesia.