Why Was Russia's UEFA Nations League Game With Israel Cancelled?

Published June 8th, 2022 - 11:06 GMT
UEFA Nations League. (Shutterstock/ Edited by Al Bawaba)
Russia's football game with Israel was cancelled due to war crimes in Ukraine

A football match between the Russian and the Israeli teams was scheduled to take place on June 6th for the UEFA Nations League. However, it was canceled.

UEFA Executive Committee revealed that it has canceled the game and banned the Russian team from playing or participating in the Nations League competition over its war in Ukraine. The committee also released a statement saying that Russia will be sanctioned from playing in Group 2 of League B and will be automatically ranked as the bottom team in the group.

Translation: "Today, a football game was supposed to take place between Russia and the occupation but it was canceled over Russian war crimes."

The decision has angered pro-Palestinian activists saying that it is 'ironically' to ban the Russian football team over human rights violations its government is committing in Ukraine but allows the Israeli team to compete despite the crimes it's committing in Palestine.

Viral discussion emerged online about whether to only prevent Russia from playing or also banning the Israeli team as well. One posted: "The irony in UEFA banning Russia from playing in their tournament, but Israel - in the same group - is fine."

Another suggested that the UEFA Executive Committee should take into consideration the human rights violations the occupation had and still commit against Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

Others have accused the UEFA of having 'double standers' for only banning the Russian team considering that organizations and authorities should not be combining sports with politics. A person further commented: "To understand the meaning of surrealism".

Russian teams have been sanctioned and banned from participating in international competitions, including UEFA Champions League, and UEFA Europa League, over the country's decision to invade Ukraine. 

