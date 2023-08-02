Did The Creator film take scene from Beirut Blast?

ALBAWABA - Anger in Lebanon after a person shared a trailer from the 2023 American movie "The Creator" claiming that one of its scenes was taken from the Beirut port blast.

A Reddit user called u/BrokeBoyAdvanced has shared two photos showing one from the deadly post blast in 2020 with a photo taken from "The Creator" movie trailer claiming that it was inspired by the Lebanese explosion.

The social media user posted the two photos and wondered: "Looks like they used footage from the Beirut explosion for use in The Creator. Is it just me?"

The same post was re-posted on the Lebanese sub-Reddit with the caption: "Beirut blast used in "The Creator" sci-fi film. Big ass budget but not enough for a shockwave scene. Hmmm."

The allegations against the movie have caused a huge fuss among the Lebanese who were triggered by the creators of the film adding that they are senseless to use a whole community's tragedy in a movie.

A Reddit user commented: "I have no problem with them using the footage if they raise awareness to help victims and their families get some justice."

Another added: "Supper irrelevant. Here only serving us to be reminded of the explosion when the movie is an escape from reality."

About Beirut Blast

The Beirut blast took place on Aug. 4, 2020, when a large amount of ammonium nitrate stored at the Port of Beirut in the capital city of Lebanon exploded. The Beirut blast happened at 6:07 p.m. local time.

The Beirut blast resulted in the death of at least 218 deaths, while 7,000 others were injured. It also left property damage costing about $15 billion.