Did an Instagram Family Photo Land Famous Iranian Boxer and Wife in Jail for 16 Years?

Published May 20th, 2020 - 08:28 GMT
Picasso Moin has often called for equal rights for women in Iran and to relax the dress code in the country. (Twitter: @bzcoRV3J1xkuSQU)

A recent Iranian court decision of sentencing an Iranian couple for 16 years in jail, 74 lashes, in addition to three months of unpaid labor, prompted outrage throughout social media platforms.

On the 29th of April, Iranian boxer Ahmad Moin-Shirazi and his wife Shabnam Shahrokhi were charged with "spreading propaganda against the Iranian regime and spreading moral corruption through their obscene and vulgar content on Instagram."

The couple, who has been in self-exile in neighboring Turkey since September 2019, are famous internet bloggers, who often post their photos along with their two kids.

According to Radio Farda, the couple left the country after being interrogated by Iranian officials and asked to "stop uploading posts and pictures critical of Iran’s domestic policies as well as pictures of the wife without a hijab on."

Moin-Shirazi, best known to the public by his nickname Picasso Moin, presents himself to his over 500k Instagram followers as a "former professional kickboxing world champion, entrepreneur, trainer, gym owner." 

Most of the content, posted on either of the couple's Instagram account, is daily-life based and family-friendly, as it mostly describes their daily life with their two kids.

Yet, Picasso Moin has often called for equal rights for women in Iran and to relax the dress code in the country.


