  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Did Qatar Change Its Flag Color to Black During Foreign Minister's Latest Visit to Iran?

Did Qatar Change Its Flag Color to Black During Foreign Minister's Latest Visit to Iran?

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published January 6th, 2020 - 09:57 GMT
Was Qatar's Flag Color Changed to Black During Foreign Minister's Latest Visit to Iran?
The US drone targeting Soleimani was launched from Al-Udeid military and airbase in Qatar. (Twitter)

One day after the US airstrike that targeted the Iranian top military general Qasem Soleimani and other militants, the foreign minister of Qatar paid a visit to Tehran where he met with his Iranian counterpart.

Qatar's News Agency later posted a photo from the meeting that cause some speculation on whether or not the maroon Qatari flag was changed to black.

Online commentators assumed that the black flag was a Qatari gesture to express condolences to Iran after the high ranking military leader was killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad's airport Friday morning, noting that it is very unusual for a country to do this.

Several people linked the Qatari foreign minister's visit with reports that the US drone targeting Soleimani was launched from Al-Udeid military airbase in Qatar, suggesting that Doha wanted to disassociate itself from the attack.

Some users posted photos with different lighting effects, saying that the flag was in its original color, but that it was made of a heavy velvet fabric that, which in addition to a flashlight, made it look like it was black. 

Translation: "Qatar's flag in this photo isn't black. I've added more lighting to it and the flag is clearly maroon. I guess they used velvet fabric that looks darker with different angles and lighting."


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...