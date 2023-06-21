Did The Simpsons predict AI?

ALBAWABA - American most famous television series "The Simpsons" has been a great predictor of world events, with the latest being Artificial intelligence (AI).

In Season 23, episode 17 of The Simpsons, people can see many robots working instead of humans. In the clip, people can see Homer Simpson packing his work items after being replaced by a robot.

The episode highlighted how AI and robots can be a major threat to human life and that they can replace humans in workspaces and increase the rate of unemployment worldwide.

The Simpsons has been very famous worldwide after its shocking predictions as it earlier predicted Donald Trump would become president of the USA in a 2000 episode.

Furthermore, The Simpsons had predicted in a 2016 cartoon episode that Kobe Bryant's tragic helicopter crash.

Nevertheless, The Simpsons also predicted the Coronavirus pandemic and described all the details of the outbreak in a 1993 episode.