Did The Simpsons predicted Bill Gate's sun block project?

ALBAWABA - A video from the famous American series "The Simpsons" was recently making a hit on social media after people claimed it predicted new talks about a possible sun-blocking out project supported by Bill Gates.

In the clip, The Simpsons series showed a huge object controlled by a remote and was used to block out the sunlight on the entire city.

A huge device in the series appears from above the mountains and starts to block the sun where dark covers the entire place.

During a summit on climate change and how rising temperatures are affecting the environment on Earth, some experts suggested that blocking out the sun can help cool down heat on earth and slow down the side effects of global warming.

هل هنالك احتمال ان مسلسل عائلة سيمبسون يتم انتاجه اول بأول بعد كل نشرة اخبار؟😂 — ali kinan (@DHYKAR) July 4, 2023

An activist posted on Twitter that the European Union has announced joining a meeting to discuss the benefits and negative effects of blocking out the sun to save the environment.

It is widely known that The Simpsons series have been predicting wild event from across the globe starting with COVID-19, U.S. Former President Donald Trump's election victory, Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash, and the latest was OceanGate submarine incident.