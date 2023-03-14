Did Taliban close only women library?

ALBAWABA - The Taliban government has reportedly shut down the only women library in the capital Kabul, according to the founder of the library Laila Basim.

Rukhshana Media said citing Basim that the Taliban's strict rules forced the closure of the only library for women and run by women in Kabul.

#Taliban is reportedly closed the only women library in Kabul, in its latest move against Afghan women pic.twitter.com/CFomlbgfo5 — Guy Elster (@guyelster) March 14, 2023

The founder continued: "Although the library had already suspended operations for two months due to all the restrictions and pressure from the Taliban, but today, it’s officially closed."

Since the Taliban's takeover of power in Afghanistan, the government has been tightening rules on women and depriving females of accessing their basic rights such as education and work.