Did Taliban close only women library?

Published March 14th, 2023 - 03:56 GMT
Children read their books inside a mobile library which opened its doors for the first time since the Taliban's return to power, in Kabul on December 5, 2021. (Photo by AHMAD SAHEL ARMAN / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The Taliban government has reportedly shut down the only women library in the capital Kabul, according to the founder of the library Laila Basim.

Rukhshana Media said citing Basim that the Taliban's strict rules forced the closure of the only library for women and run by women in Kabul.

The founder continued: "Although the library had already suspended operations for two months due to all the restrictions and pressure from the Taliban, but today, it’s officially closed."

Since the Taliban's takeover of power in Afghanistan, the government has been tightening rules on women and depriving females of accessing their basic rights such as education and work.

