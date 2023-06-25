Did US know about Wagner chief plans?

ALBAWABA - The Washington Post claimed in a report that the United States intelligence was informed in mid-June about Wagner chief's rebellion plans against Russia.

According to The Washington Post report, the U.S. intelligence, White House, senior officials of the Pentagon, State Department and Congress were acknowledged about the Wagner chief's mutiny.

On Friday, the Wagner group chief released an audio message accusing the Russian army forces of conducting an airstrike near their camp and killing a large number of Wagner soldiers.

عاجل | سي إن إن عن مصادر: الاستخبارات الأمريكية والغربية علمت بأن بريغوجين كان يحشد الأسلحة والذخيرة قرب روسيا — الاحداث العالمية الحربية🚨 news (@BnshKhaled) June 24, 2023

The American newspaper allegedly said citing U.S. officials knew about the Yevgeny Prigozhin rebellion plan, however, they didn't know when or what the exact plan was. It added that American authorities were very worried about what could possibly happen as they had no full vision of the Wagner plan.

U.S. officials were also worried about any unexpected turning point in the event and that it might turn into a Russian civil war.