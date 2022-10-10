Did Zelenskyy Leave Ukraine?

Since the news of multiple, separate attacks in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv on Monday morning, rumours have been circulating the internet as social media users wondered where is Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy or if he left the country.

Unconfirmed reports claimed that president Zelenskyy was taken out of Kyiv following the latest strikes.

🚨أنباء: إجلاء الرئيس زيلينسكي من العاصمة. — الأحداث الأمريكية🇺🇸 (@US_World1) October 10, 2022

According to the media, some of the strikes were super close to the Ukrainian president's office in the capital Kyiv.

Deaths and injuries are reported in the latest attacks across Ukraine, Zelenskyy stated on Monday morning. "Air raid sirens are not subsiding around Ukraine... Unfortunately there are dead and wounded. Please do not leave the shelters," the president added.

Zelenskyy's office was destroyed in #Kiev missile strikes

The fate of @ZelenskyyUa is unknown — Chris Fry (@SocialistFry) October 10, 2022

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' in Ukraine.

Putin also announced the independence of two Ukrainian regions, Donetsk and Luhansk.