Donald Trump, Kobe Bryant’s Death and now Coronavirus? 1993 Simpsons Episode Predicted Coronavirus

The Simpsons fans are convinced the show predicted the outbreak of Coronavirus in an episode first broadcast in 1993.

The mind-blowing discovery emerged on social media after fans began discussing the similarities between an episode of the show titled 'Marge in Chains' and the current outbreak.

THE SIMPSONS DON’T MISS pic.twitter.com/qDzyO8N4oz — Corona Virus ➐ (@TheCoronaUpdate) January 30, 2020

In the 27-year-old episode of the show, a virus called Osaka Flu spreads through Springfield after residents order juicers from Asia. The products are packed into boxes, but not before sick workers cough all over them, sending the virus to America.

Translation: “The Simpsons predicted Coronavirus and described all the details of the outbreak in a 1993 episode.”

This is not the first time fans have become convinced the hit cartoon has predicted the future. In 1997, The Simpsons predicted the ebola crisis.

In the episode, Marge tries to coax Bart out of bed with a book called ' Curious George and the Ebola Virus ', and in it there's a grim drawing of dead bodies and blood.

The outbreak became all too real more than a decade later.

More famously, the show eerily predicted Donald Trump would become president of the USA in a 2000 episode.

This happened days after social media users discovered a 2016 cartoon episode that predicted Kobe Bryant's tragic helicopter crash.

From The Simpson 1996 episodes. 🤦🏾‍♂️ I swear their producers are from the future 😱😕🙄 #coronavirus #CoronaOutbreak pic.twitter.com/nJAogp3AYO — Mickey van Peeblez (@van_peeblez) January 29, 2020

Similar to Simpsons’ prediction, Coronavirus is thought to have begun in a food market in China before spreading across the globe.

So far more than 200 people have died from the virus with hundreds more infected.