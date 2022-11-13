Donald Trump's daughter weds Lebanese millionaire

  1. Home
Sally Shakkour

Published November 13th, 2022 - 07:31 GMT
Tiffany Trump
Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos. (Instagram/ @tiffanytrump)

ALBAWABA - former US president Donald Trump's younger daughter from his second marriage wed a Lebanese millionaire.

Tiffany Trump, 29, the ex-president's only daughter from Marla Maples, married her longtime boyfriend Michael Boulos, 25, in a lavish ceremony held at Trump's Florida mansion of Mar-a-Lago on Saturday. It was attended by 500 guests.

The Trumps had feared a storm that had battered Florida would continue through the wedding day. However, it turned out to be sunny and warm, just appropriate for the occasion.

Tiffany Trump chose a dress by famed Lebanese designer Elie Saab. Tiffany's engagement 13-carat diamond ring is estimated to be around $1.2 million and was designed by Lebanese Samer Halima.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)


Ivanka Trump has shared many photos of the celebrations before and after the wedding of her step-sister Tiffany.

