Donald Trump's daughter weds Lebanese millionaire

ALBAWABA - former US president Donald Trump's younger daughter from his second marriage wed a Lebanese millionaire.

Tiffany Trump, 29, the ex-president's only daughter from Marla Maples, married her longtime boyfriend Michael Boulos, 25, in a lavish ceremony held at Trump's Florida mansion of Mar-a-Lago on Saturday. It was attended by 500 guests.

The Trumps had feared a storm that had battered Florida would continue through the wedding day. However, it turned out to be sunny and warm, just appropriate for the occasion.

Tiffany Trump chose a dress by famed Lebanese designer Elie Saab. Tiffany's engagement 13-carat diamond ring is estimated to be around $1.2 million and was designed by Lebanese Samer Halima.



Ivanka Trump has shared many photos of the celebrations before and after the wedding of her step-sister Tiffany.