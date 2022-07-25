A Donkey Cart Race in Bahrain Puts a Smile on Many Faces!

ALBAWABA - A donkey race, never heard of it? Well, its happening in Bahrain. And Bahrainis, guess what, are pleased about the traditional cart donkey race.

Officials are saying it puts Bahrain on the global sports map and they are proud of it with the latest donkey race under the royal patronage.

رعاية أبوية من الملك للمحفل التاريخي المتمثل بسباق الحمير في البحرين. pic.twitter.com/9X1W7ySo1S — نحو الحرية (@hureyaksa) July 24, 2022

But not everyone is happy about this because a donkey race seems to raise a certain amount of mirth but this is life and Bahrainis don't care because there is plenty of fun.

😂😂حسبي الله ونعم الوكيل

صرنا في زمن الحمير تحكم الشعوب وتنتهك كرمته وتعتقله وتملآ السجون من ابنائه

وتاتي لكي تهتم بسباق الحمير

لكم الله ياشعب البحرين المظلوم https://t.co/y00Cvv05lZ — علي الامير (@tSA64QSR4PLKCzh) July 24, 2022

Another says it can only happen in Bahrain and in no other country despite the many sports that exist on the map; a camel race is fine, but a donkey race well, many stand amused:

#تساؤلات_الليلة

هرمنا و لم أسمع بِ سباق الحمير إلا في البحرين ، دول الخليج معروفة بسباق الهجن و الخيل وتفاخر والموروثات العربية الأصيلة .

لكن #سباق_الحمير . . . ❗

أحد يشرح لي تاريخ هالمسابقة ❗ https://t.co/g3aSfDn4XF — العروب 💌 (@A_atyaf_rahila) June 27, 2022

But apparently this is the first time that a donkey race has been held because of the Covid-19 virus. However, now its in full swing.