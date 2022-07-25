A Donkey Cart Race in Bahrain Puts a Smile on Many Faces!

  1. Home
Al Bawaba Staff

Published July 25th, 2022 - 11:27 GMT
donkey cart race in Bahrain (Courtesy of GDN online)

ALBAWABA - A donkey race, never heard of it? Well, its happening in Bahrain. And Bahrainis, guess what, are pleased about the traditional cart donkey race.

Officials are saying it puts Bahrain on the global sports map and they are proud of it with the latest donkey race under the royal patronage.

But not everyone is happy about this because a donkey race seems to raise a certain amount of mirth but this is life and Bahrainis don't care because there is plenty of fun.

Another says it can only happen in Bahrain and in no other country despite the many sports that exist on the map; a camel race is fine, but a donkey race well, many stand amused: 

But apparently this is the first time that a donkey race has been held because of the Covid-19 virus. However, now its in full swing. 

 

