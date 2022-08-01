Don't Touch Me! Benin's President Wipes Himself Up After Macron's Touch

A video of the president of Benin Patrice Talon from his meeting with the French president Emmanuel Macron has gone viral shortly after the clip showed Talon dusting himself up after being touched by Macron.

The President of #Benin dust his shoulders after being touched by French President Emmanuel #Macron during his visit!#France pic.twitter.com/adzPL2O6PO — خالد اسكيف (@khalediskef) July 31, 2022

In the short video, Macron was seen during a welcoming ceremony by Patrice Talon, and while they were doing a little chit-chat, the French president touched the president of Benin's arm.

In return, the Benin president was seen quickly removing Macron's hand and wiping his shoulder up as if he was cleaning himself up following the French president's palpation.

Dozens of comments emerged online following the video as some people slammed the Benin president's move while others were surprised by Talon's move as one commented: "Lol. What did macron did to Benin though?".

The French politician François Asselineau also shared the video on his official Twitter account saying: "THE PRESIDENT OF BENIN INFLICTS AN UNPRECEDENTED HUMILIATION ON MACRON!".

The French president visited Africa last week where he kicked off his visit in Cameron and then went to Berin. Macron and Talon also visit an exhibition devoted to the royal treasures of Abomey, returned by France last November.