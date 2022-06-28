What Did Macron Whisper to Biden on the Sidelines of the G7 Summit?

Video shows French President Emmanuel Macron running and interrupting US President Joe Biden while he was walking within a group of people on the sidelines of the 48th G7 meeting that took place in Germany's Schloss Elmau.

The press in the place had videotaped the French president whispering to Joe Biden about his calls with the leaders of UAE and Saudi Arabia about a possible increase in oil production amid the hike in fuel prices and the Ukrainian war.

Biden was counting on Arab nations to produce more oil but a few hours ago French President Macron was overheard telling Biden that the United Arab Emirates is at max capacity & the Saudis can’t produce much more. It appears to be a direct appeal to Biden to produce more oil. pic.twitter.com/vRWJVpn3El — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) June 27, 2022

In the video, which was widely shared online and gained much attention due to increasing fuel prices following the Russia-Ukraine war, the French president is seen talking to his American counterpart about the UAE and Saudi Arabia's inability to produce more oil in the coming era.

In detail, Macron said: "Excuse me, sorry to interrupt you," then he continues his talk adding: "I talked to MBZ (Mohammed bin Zayed) about increasing the production of oil and he told me two things."

Journalists at the G7 summit overheard Macron telling Biden the bad news - coping with oil prices and replacing Russian supplies will not work pic.twitter.com/aulDaULOZp — Spriteer (@spriteer_774400) June 28, 2022

The French president was overheard telling Biden the 'bad news', as described by journalists and social media users, saying that UAE is at the 'maximum maximum', but MBZ told him to ask Saudi Arabia to increase the oil production a little bit to about 150 thousand barrels per day or more.

He also added that they, referring to Saudi Arabia and UAE, don't have huge capacities at this stage before six months' time. Macron then asks the US President about their strategy regarding the use of Russian oil.

How the hell would the Biden Admin not know this already? https://t.co/KQHUGSzimh — Whispers of Dementia (@mgEyesOpen) June 28, 2022

Various reactions went online as some criticized the US President wondering if he knows this information or not. While others said that of course Biden does know about this issue and should be now taking measures to combat the rise of fuel prices and the shortage of its production amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Moreover, some users started a rumor suggesting that the French President might be indirectly asking Joe Biden to himself increase the production of oil and release more of America's oil reserves or the energy crisis will get much worse.

Some people have wondered if Macron only seemed to whisper this information which is likely to be known to Biden. However, the French President is accused of intentionally spreading the information in the 'earshot of journalists' so that international news media will be able to spread the news of the zero oil production increase by UAE and Saudi Arabia.

On the other hand, others also claimed that Macron wanted the media to hear what was he saying in order to pressure the US President to either increase the oil production or release some of the oil reserves.

Other countries have to tell our president about reality. I’m so embarrassed and scared for our country. https://t.co/zK4mvTGRvk — 🇺🇸DD🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@DdpEmma) June 28, 2022

The 48th G7 Summit was held from 26 to 28 June 2022 in Schloss Elmau, Krün, Bavarian Alps, Germany to discuss various topics including the Russia-Ukraine war, Global food security as well as "Investing in a Better Future" on climate.

Leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union, were present at the G7 Summit this year along with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as leaders from Indonesia, South Africa, Senegal, and Argentina.