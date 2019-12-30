Double Standard: Foreign Women in Saudi Can Dance in Crop Tops But Local Women Can't?

Despite an exceptional year for Saudi Arabia's social and religious reforms, featuring music festivals throughout the year and granting women more rights than ever, Saudi women have resorted to Twitter to point out that new gender reforms have not included them, especially when it comes to the dress code.

Many Saudi women took to Twitter using the hashtag #استغلال_الذوق_العام_ضد_النسا (using public decency against women) to protest what they is a double standard of new freedoms granted to non-Saudi women in the country.

They reported being fined for not wearing head covers, wearing colored abayas, and for showing their faces, even though Western women in the country have been able to enjoy a much more relaxed dress code, not having to abide by wearing hijabs, abayas, or the face cover.

#Saudi may have dismantled the religious police force but it replaced it with arbitrary "public decency laws". These laws seem 2 only apply to & disproportionately affect Saudi women while international female influencers can wear whatever they please without any consequences. pic.twitter.com/l7TQ7gZf3U — MS SΛFFΛΛ صفاء (@MsSaffaa) December 29, 2019

Translation "I assumed that gender reform empowers #Saudi women. But I was wrong. These reforms are designed to enable female tourists to enjoy their freedom in our country." #استغلال_الذوق_العام_ضد_النسا pic.twitter.com/GWOaqkKims — MS SΛFFΛΛ صفاء (@MsSaffaa) December 29, 2019

🧔🏾: لو سمحتي عليك غرامة لمخالفتك قوانين الذوق العام

👩🏼‍🦱: “...excuse me, wha”

🧔🏾: اوه أجنبية ذي خلوها#استغلال_الذوق_العام_ضد_النسا — Meya (@Tearsofmen) December 29, 2019

Translation: "- Excuse me, you have been fined for violating public decency.

- excuse me, wha...

- Oh she's a foreigner, let her go"

Some Saudi women also posted videos of non-Saudi women dancing at an open-air party in the desert, wondering if this would ever be an option for Saudi women the way it is allowed for foreigners and Saudi men.

#استغلال_الذوق_العام_ضد_النسا

هل قانونياً مسموح للمرأة السعودية الرقص بالسعودية مثل المرأة الاجنبية والرجل الأجنبي والرِجل السعودي! ولا تعتبر مخالفه للائحة الذوق العام؟ pic.twitter.com/oUJoJBWvFB — Anne (@302ANNE) December 29, 2019

Translation: "Does the Saudi law allow women to dance in KSA, the way it allows non-Saudis and Saudi men? Or is that considered to be against public decency?"

معقول وصل الحال انهم يغرمون السعوديات بس

واللبنانية والأجنبية كاشفه بطنها وسط الرجال وترقص ولا يتم مساءلتها ؟!!

مو ولي العهد قال ما فيه احد فوق القانون ؟!

اجل ليش ماتعاقبون الأجنبيات ابفهم ؟!!@bip_ksa @security_gov

#استغلال_الذوق_العام_ضد_النسا pic.twitter.com/B8eszxT42d — فوز العتيبي (@zooztox) December 29, 2019

Translation: "How come they only fine Saudi women, while the Lebanese and the non-Saudis dance with men while wearing crop tops and never face consequences? Didn't the crown prince say that nobody is above the law?"

Visitors to #Saudi Arabia have a somewhat clear dress code as shown in this graphic. Yet some influencers have been violating this code and posting images on social media without any mention of the hypocrisy or fear of consequences. pic.twitter.com/xshUpZTgNz — MS SΛFFΛΛ صفاء (@MsSaffaa) December 29, 2019

A few months prior, the Saudi Interior Ministry issued a 'public decency list' that grants policemen the authority to detect violations and levy fines, but Saudi women described it as vague.

​

#استغلال_الذوق_العام_ضد_النسا

دحين وين الائحة الي المفروض نمشي عليها عشان ما نطيح بهرجة الذوق العام؟؟

ولا الذوق العام بالمزاج؟؟ ولا تطبق على السعوديين بس؟؟ ولا بمزاج الصحونج؟؟ أحد يعطيني الائحة لانه الذوق العام مختلف بكل منطقة — 𝕤𝕒𝕣𝕒𝕙 (@Real5arah) December 30, 2019

Translation: "Where is the list we are supposed to follow in order for us not to offend the public decency? Or is public decency a subjective matter? Is it only applied to Saudi women? Someone show me the list because public decency differs by region."