Dozens of babies die in orphanage in Sudan war

ALBAWABA - Since the outbreak of the Sudan war in mid-April, a tragic toll of babies' lives has been claimed at the orphanage, with over 50 children, including at least two dozen infants, died lives within a span of six weeks.

Sudanese doctor Abeer Abdullah has been running through rooms at Sudan’s largest orphanage, trying to care for hundreds of babies and toddlers as the fighting kept all but a handful of staff away.

أطفال المايقوما الأيتام في العاصمة السودانية والبكاء المر ..لم يسلم دارهم من آثار القصف مع ضعف الإمكانات#السودان pic.twitter.com/9nHb29T938 — أحمد القرشي إدريس (@ahmadhgurashi) May 27, 2023

Children’s cries rang through the sprawling building as heavy gunfire rocked the surroundings, she said.

The doctor stated that due to a lack of sufficient staff to provide care, these children tragically succumbed to severe malnutrition and dehydration.

The daily deaths ticked up to two, three, four and higher, Abdullah said.