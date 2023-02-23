Dubai uses AI to catch killer in record time

ALBAWABA - Dubai Police succeeded in exploiting its advanced system of modern security technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) techniques, to arrest a murderer, of Asian nationality, within hours of carrying out his crime.

Dubai Police used AI techniques, modern tracking cameras, as well as face recognition cameras to arrest a preparator, who killed another after a financial dispute over $40, few hours after he committed the crime.

According to the information circulated, the perpetrator confessed his crime, after being arrested in record time of the incident, and that he had bought a knife "to threaten" the victim, after a dispute took place between them over a sum of money. But the matter escalated between them, and he stabbed him and fled from the scene.

Dubai is widely known of having an advanced system of modern security technologies that contribute to reducing crime and speeding up the arrest of offenders. Not to mention the efficiency and speed of the search and investigation teams.