Egypt: Mubarak's Son Mocked After "Victory" Speech

11 years ago, millions of Egyptians took to the streets demanding an end to the Hosni Mubarak regime, which had been standing for 30 years. Egyptians then accused the Mubarak family of corruption, illicit enrichment, and making millions of dollars while in power.

As a result of the Arab Spring revolution in Egypt in 2011, Hosni Mubarak stepped down after 11 days of mass protests, during which 846 people were killed. Shortly thereafter, several Europe-based banks announced freezing $340m worth of assets owned by both Hosni Mubarak, his wife, Suzanne, and his two sons, Alaa and Gamal.

Mubarak then was trialed, convicted, and charged with embezzlement for several years in prison.

Under the Sisi rule, ever since 2013, members of the Mubarak family were released and Egyptians had to face an even harsher military rule than the one they knew under Mubarak.

On Tuesday, Gamal Mubarak, known to Egyptians as a potential heir to his father before 2011, appeared in a video statement posted on YouTube, announcing "victory" for his family, after what he described as being "cleared of corruption charges by EU courts."

For a moment, it felt as though Gamal Mubarak is a legal activist, not the guy who strove to inherit his father's autocratic rule and who used public funds to purchase electric appliances and tableware.

Abu Dhabi-based Mubarak claimed that everything his family endured since 2011 was "false allegations of corruption."

The video which was mostly in English stirred different reactions among Egyptians while Gamal Mubarak's name was one of the top trending hashtags in the country. Some Egyptians expressed support for Gamal Mubarak, saying they would elect him as president of the country.

what’s interesting about Gamal Mubarak’s statement for me is the fact that it was given in English, who exactly is he addressing ? Isn’t this for the Egyptians to know ? https://t.co/7ntbq3AGLP — farah🇪🇬🏳️ (@farouhitaaa) May 18, 2022

While some people expressed support for Gamal Mubarak, others attacked his attempt to whitewash his family's actions in Egypt prior to 2011, blaming the Mubaraks for decades of poverty and corruption during the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s.

Moreover, some commentators questioned the reason Gamal Mubarak chose to speak English in the video, wondering if it is not addressed to Egyptians, but to the international community instead.

Gamal Mubarak convinced the European judicial institutions that he had been subjected to an unfair trial and that his human rights, covered by international law, were violated.

He implicitly accused the Egyptian judiciary of being rotten, failed, and corrupt.



The video also prompted several memes by users who said it resembles a speech a member of a theft gang would give after a successful plot.