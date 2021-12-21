Egyptian Activist Alaa Abdel Fatah Sentenced to 5 More Years in Jail

An Egyptian State Security Court has sentenced activist Alaa Abdel Fatah to 5 years in jail on Monday, December 20th on charges of spreading false news that threatens the county’s national security.

The court has also sentenced human rights lawyer Muhammad Al-Baqir and the blogger Mohamed Ibrahim, who is well known as Mohamed Oxygen, to four years jail term.

أصدرت محكمة جنح أمن الدولة- طوارئ في مصر، حكماً بالسجن 5 سنوات على الناشط علاء عبد الفتاح و4 سنوات، على كل من المحامي الحقوقي محمد الباقر والمدون المعروف باسم محمد أوكسجين، وذلك بتهمة نشر أخبار كاذبة من شأنها تهديد الأمن القومي. pic.twitter.com/f4ZzwvsqOV — Daraj درج (@Daraj_media) December 20, 2021

Human rights activists have denounced the sentence decision made by the Egyptian court as injustice and unfair. The US State Department spokesman, Ned Price, said regarding the verdict the US government was "disappointed" by the sentences handed down to 3 prominent activists in Egypt.

Price further added that journalists and human rights defenders should be able to exercise their freedom of expression without facing “criminal penalties.”

#Egypt :Verdicts due in key case of prominent activists Alaa Abdel Fattah, Mohamed El-Baqer & Mohamed Ibrahim Radwan on charges of spreading false news that could harm state security- Abdel Fattah recently published book:’You have not yet been defeated’ #علاء_عبد_الفتاح #مِصر pic.twitter.com/nMyE9AFY27 — sebastian usher (@sebusher) December 20, 2021

On the other hand, the Egyptian foreign ministry responded to the US State Department spokesman’s statement and said the countries’ relations must not be linked to such issues.

Two years ago, the Egyptian authorities separately arrested the three defendants and they were held in pretrial detention of nearly two years.

Last October, the three human rights defenders were referred to trial in Case No. 1228 of 2021 on charges of spreading false news.

It’s unfair! 5 years for Alaa Abdelfattah and 4 for Baqer and Oxygen #علاء_عبد_الفتاح#الحرية_لباقر #الحرية_لعلاء_عبدالفتاح #الحرية_لأكسجين pic.twitter.com/IjgSCxFPzy — Aya Hijazi آية حجازي (@_AyaHijazi_) December 20, 2021

Alaa Abdel Fattah’s mother pleaded earlier to save her son from jail saying that he is facing harsh treatment in Egyptian detention. She said that Alaa is facing inhumane living conditions, torture, and poor medical care.

In February 2015, the political prisoner received a 5-year jail sentence then he was released and rearrested again during the 2019 Egyptian protests by the National Security Agency and was taken to State Security Prosecution on charges that were unknown as of 29 September 2019.