Egyptian nurse stabbed to death

Published April 10th, 2023 - 08:40 GMT
Egypt
(Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - Egypt's public prosecution revealed details of the death of a female nurse after a dispute with her husband in Dahshur city in the 6th of October City in Giza, local media reported.

Fatima Saied, a 20-year-old Egyptian woman, was stabbed several times by her husband following a family dispute. She was taken to the 6th of October hospital.

Egyptian police said to find a knife covered with blood in the victim's apartment and an investigation is underway to find out more details of the crime. 

According to the victim's husband, a fight erupted between them, then his wife took a knife and threatened to hurt herself and she was stabbed when he tried to take away the knife from her hands.

He confirmed to transfer her to the hospital with injuries in the chest and other places.

Fatima's family accused her husband of killing her adding that she was subjected to violence several times since marriage. The public prosecution arrested the suspect until the end of the police's investigation.

