Syrian girl killed inside well in Turkey

ALBAWABA - Many people protested in Turkey following the death of a young Syrian girl who was found dead inside a well in southern the country.
The brutal death story of the 9-year-old Ghina Marjmak triggered anger among many who rallied outside a police station calling for justice for the Syrian girl.
العثور على الطفلة السورية "غنى مرجمك" مقتولة شنقاً داخل بئر بعمق 12 متر في مدينة كلس التركية.— ZAMANALWSL - زمان الوصل (@zamanalwsl) April 6, 2023
الطفلة فُقدت خلال عودتها من المدرسة ليعثر عليها لاحقاً ببئر مجاور لمنزلها. pic.twitter.com/RRR0ahvbeT
According to social media, Marjmak was kidnapped on her way back from school and two days later the Turkish police found her killed inside a well near her house.
Local media reports said that the Syrian girl was found dead in the backyard of a nearby house. She was hanged inside a 12-meter-long well in Kilis city.
Turkish authorities arrested a suspect in the brutal death of Marjmak following a long search operation.
