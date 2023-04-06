Syrian girl killed inside well in Turkey

  1. Home
Published April 6th, 2023 - 08:10 GMT
Syrian girl
Syrian girl Ghina Marjmak was killed inside a well in Turkey. (Twitter/ @alialdandashi)

ALBAWABA - Many people protested in Turkey following the death of a young Syrian girl who was found dead inside a well in southern the country.

The brutal death story of the 9-year-old Ghina Marjmak triggered anger among many who rallied outside a police station calling for justice for the Syrian girl.

According to social media, Marjmak was kidnapped on her way back from school and two days later the Turkish police found her killed inside a well near her house.

Local media reports said that the Syrian girl was found dead in the backyard of a nearby house. She was hanged inside a 12-meter-long well in Kilis city.

Turkish authorities arrested a suspect in the brutal death of Marjmak following a long search operation.

