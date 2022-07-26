  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Is Egyptian Political Prisoner Alaa Abd El-Fattah Okay?

Is Egyptian Political Prisoner Alaa Abd El-Fattah Okay?

Published July 26th, 2022 - 11:24 GMT
political prisoner
In this file photo taken on May 23, 2015, Egyptian activist and blogger Alaa Abdel Fattah gestures from behind the defendant's cage during his trial for insulting the judiciary alongside 25 other defendants including ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi, who was recently sentenced to death, in Cairo. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)
Highlights
The British-Egyptian political prisoner has been ona hunger strike for 115 days.

Sister of the British-Egyptian political prisoner Alaa Abd El-Fattah has been worried about his health in prison after jail authorities claim that Alaa is refusing to show up and meet his family during prison visits time twice in a row.

Also ReadActivist Mona Seif Starts Hunger Strike to Support Brother Alaa Abd El-FattahActivist Mona Seif Starts Hunger Strike to Support Brother Alaa Abd El-Fattah

In a social media post, activist Mona Seif said that prison officials told her mother that the political prisoner is refusing the visit by his family without providing more information about his health inside jail taking into consideration that Mona's brother has been on a hunger strike for 115 days.

According to Alaa's aunt who quoted Laila Soueif, the political prisoner's mother saying: "What I know is that my son is being kept from me, when he's been on hunger strike for 115 days, & when a few days ago Ahmad Doma's visits were cancelled & it turned out he'd been beaten up".

Speculations about the health of the political prisoner Abd El-Fattah have been on the news as his family is worried about whether he is refusing to show up and meet them or he is banned by prison authorities.

Laila Soueif is said to have submitted official telegrams to Egypt's Minister of Interior, and now she is once again in front of the 'prison .. waiting' with hopes to hear any information about her son.

While Mona Seif revealed that she has submitted a complaint to the Egyptian Public Prosecution requesting to hear back about the political prisoner's from inside jail adding that she received an official message that it was dismissed.

Alaa Abd El-Fattah started a hunger strike for 115 days now as he was arrested and sentenced to 5 years in jail after sharing a Facebook post about prison conditions in Egypt, the support committee statement said

Human rights activists have slammed the UK's Secretary of State for Foreign and accused her of ignoring Alaa's case, especially after the Egyptian political prisoner's acquiration of British citizenship last April from inside prison through his British-born mother. 

Also ReadActivist Mona Seif Starts Hunger Strike to Support Brother Alaa Abd El-FattahBritish Egyptian Alaa Abdel-Fattah on the 44 Day of Hunger Strike

About Alaa Abd El-Fattah:

Alaa Abd El Fattah is an Egyptian blogger, software developer, and political activist. He has been active in developing Arabic-language versions of important software and platforms. He was first arrested for allegedly organizing a political protest without requesting authorization and then released on bail on 23 March 2014 and again in September 2014.

The political prisoner then was arrested again in 2015 and served a 5-year- jail term till 2019 before being released in late March 2019. Abd El-Fattah, 40, was re-arrested following the 2019 Egyptian protests where he was accused of "spreading fake news" and got a 5 other years sentence.

Tags:political prisonerPoliticalEgyptAlaa Abd El-FattahAlaa Abdel Fattah

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...