Egyptian schoolgirl dies of heart attack after being bullied

Sally Shakkour

Published February 27th, 2023 - 04:08 GMT
Egyptian schoolgirl
Egyptian schoolgirl Rodina Osama died after being bullied by her teammates. (Twitter)

ALBAWABA - A 16-year-old Egyptian schoolgirl died of a heart attack after being bullied by her colleagues in school.

Rodina Osama was called "ugly" by her teammates in school, who also bullied her by asking "How can you stand the way you look."

Osama filed a complaint against her colleagues to the school principal. However, they never stopped.

The Egyptian schoolgirl couldn't stand the bullying and according to her family she got a psychological crisis and then she died of a heart attack.

The story of Rodina Osama grabbed the attention of dozens of people on social media who highlighted the importance of putting an end to bullying in schools as they called it a serious matter that has been going on for a long time.

Some users request parents to teach their kids about the world's diversity and how to be kind to each other to curb bullying which is affecting millions of children in schools.

On the other hand, some people asked the Egyptian ministry of education to punish the school management for failing to help Rodina Osama.

