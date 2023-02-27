Egyptian schoolgirl dies of heart attack after being bullied

ALBAWABA - A 16-year-old Egyptian schoolgirl died of a heart attack after being bullied by her colleagues in school.

Rodina Osama was called "ugly" by her teammates in school, who also bullied her by asking "How can you stand the way you look."

This is so sad.. i wish she knew how beautiful she was💔

Bullying has to be taken more seriously.. not only in schools but the way children are raised. #رودينا_اسامة https://t.co/aaRvHzAlO3 — Abeer | عبير (@AbeerHakim92) February 27, 2023

Osama filed a complaint against her colleagues to the school principal. However, they never stopped.

The Egyptian schoolgirl couldn't stand the bullying and according to her family she got a psychological crisis and then she died of a heart attack.

ادارة المدرسة الفاشلة وبنات قليلات التربية واهلهم ما عرفوش يربوهم لازم يتحاسبوا حسبي الله ونعم الوكيل #رودينا_اسامة — wafaasamir (@wafaasamir) February 27, 2023

The story of Rodina Osama grabbed the attention of dozens of people on social media who highlighted the importance of putting an end to bullying in schools as they called it a serious matter that has been going on for a long time.

Some users request parents to teach their kids about the world's diversity and how to be kind to each other to curb bullying which is affecting millions of children in schools.

On the other hand, some people asked the Egyptian ministry of education to punish the school management for failing to help Rodina Osama.