Egyptian woman dies in car accident due to harassment

ALBAWABA - An Egyptian woman, called Rihan Saraj, died in a tragic car accident after being harassed by a man in his car in Cairo. Four other girls inside the car were injured.

According to sources, Rihan, her sister, and their friends were together inside the car after leaving one of their friends' party when a man in his car got in their way leading them to a tragic accident near Nasr city, Egypt.

ياريت نعمل share علي اد ما نقدر ونتكلم كلنا عن الحادثة..

ريهان سراج راحت من وسطنا فحادثة عشان عيل مستهتر قرر يرمي عليهم بالعربية ويعاكس!!

ريهان اتوفت و اختها روان فحالة حرجة فالمستشفى (متعرفش ان ريهان اتوفت) و كان معاهم كمان ٣ بنات منهم بنت كان فرحها تاني يوم #حق_ريهان_سراج pic.twitter.com/z4Cfk4vR1q — Yasmine Tarek 🇦🇷 (@yasmineee1999) November 21, 2022

Rihan's father said that the man at the beginning started to harass them then he hit their car from the back and continued to follow them until they crashed the bridge last Thursday.

A social media campaign with the trending hashtag "#حق_ريهان_سراج which means Rehan Siraj's right" was launched as people called to strictly punish the harasser for disregarding people's souls.

#حق_ريهان_سراج

ريهان توفاها الله يوم الخميس ف حادثه..

تفاصيل الحادثه اللي عايزين الكل يتكلم عنها عشان متعديش كدة و خلاص ولا اكن حاجة حصلت..



ريهان سايقه و معها اختها و ٣ بنات اصدقائهم علي طريق صلاح سالم امام مستشفي الجلاله، في شب رمي عليهم بالعربيه و بالفعل خبط العربية https://t.co/SKjgBwTqec — fatema (@fatemahisham) November 22, 2022

Rawan Sarraj, 25, sister of Rihan is said to suffer double fractures in the pelvis and feet due to the incident. While one of the other girls, called Donia Montaser, was hurt in her eyes.