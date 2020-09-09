Egypt's First Lesbian Marriage With Both Families' Blessings is a Fake Facebook Announcement!

A Facebook post announcing the marriage of two lesbian women in Egypt has prompted strong reactions across social media, with many people expressing their surprise, particularly as conservative voices in Egypt continue to oppose same-sex relationships. However, one of the women, whose photos were used by the Facebook account appeared in a video denying her connection to the Facebook account that used her photo and name.

#مصر .. الفتاتان شيرين مكاوي و ريم محسن تعلنان زواجهما مثلياً بموافقة الأهل . pic.twitter.com/nohBEdfF7I — ضياء بن سعيد " ضاوي" (@msafr2002) September 8, 2020

Translation: "Egypt: two girls Sheryin Mekawyy and Reem Mohsen announce getting married with families' blessings."

The Facebook post that featured photos of two women named Sheryin Mekawyy and Reem Mohsen was captioned; "Finally and after numerous attempts of persuasion of people and our families, we're in the same house."

Despite the post receiving congratulating and encouraging comments before it was removed, many people expressed their hesitance to believing the story, saying that both accounts were created at the same time last July and have an unauthentic friends' accounts, suggesting that they are fake profiles.

However, the news of what was described as the unprecedented lesbian marriage in Egypt was covered by several local online news websites.

مصدر أمني بالدقهلية، أكد أن شخصيتي "ريم محسن، و شيرين مكاوي" على فيس بوك وهميتين، وهي حسابات جديدة جرى إنشائها يوم 13 يوليو الماضي.

جرى تتبع الحسابات من خلال الإدارة العامة لتكنولوجيا المعلومات "مباحث الانترنت" وهما غير موجودين في المنصورة من الأساس.https://t.co/9mTR3VGl7d — yasmen (@YASMEN_GAD) September 8, 2020

Translation: "Dakahlia security source confirmed that both accounts named Sheryin Mekawyy and Reem Mohsen are fake and they were both created on the 13th of July. Both accounts are being traced by the IT security unit."

Hours after the controversy, Sheryin Mekawyy, a formerly known social media figure appeared in a video saying that she has nothing to do with the account that used her name and photos, saying that she's not a lesbian and that the whole story is fake, urging people to stop sharing it.

In her video, Mekawyy also pledged to sue every publication and individual who continue to share the fake news using her information.