Elon Musk’s Girlfriend: I Want to Die on MARS!

Elon Musk’s girlfriend Grimes has caused a controversial discussion on Tuesday after sharing an Instagram post with a caption that read ‘Ready to die with the red dirt of Mars beneath my feet; Starbase Tx’.

The Instagram post of Musk’s girlfriend has got massive engagement with 219,000 likes and over 2,000 comments in less than 24 hours.



Not only was her instagram post viral, but also the photos she shared on Twitter opening fire for her controversial Tweet. Some people were angered that she has great wealth but instead of sharing it to end hunger she wants to spend it on living and dying on Mars.

Other Twitter users have made fun of the 33-year-old musician, who shares son X Æ A-Xii with the SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, saying that life on the red planet is so far impossible and won't be for another few years.

Imagine hoarding enough wealth to end world hunger so you can take feet pics on Mars — Corporxte Gxy (@dv1me) March 30, 2021

actually living on mars probably won't be possible for quite a while, so you don't have to be so mad. don't worry. — karstdeviz 🚭 (@karstdeviz) March 30, 2021

In the photos, Grimes appeared wearing a long-sleeved black top with a red plaid skirt, black boots and floral leggings; she posed in front of both massive cranes and the interior of Musk's Starbase facility in Texas.

According to the Sun, Elon Musk’s girlfriend, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, announced that when she becomes 50 she will move to live on Mars in order to assist erect a human colony there.

Moreover, SpaceX founder, Musk claimed earlier that he’s confident 1 million people will be living on Mars by 2050 inside a huge, glass dome; they will be transported there by 1000 Starships proposed by his venture; as he plans for up to three rocket launches per day.

SpaceX SEO stated that the environment inside ‘glass domes’ is expected to be the same as that on Earth and that the simplest life vitals will be available such as Oxygen, water, gravity, and Sun.

@elonmusk : "The first human colony on Mars will live in glass domes, and by 2050 a million people will live there." This guy has big plans! pic.twitter.com/acEnBqQG5m — Sergio (@Sergiu28871107) November 21, 2020

SpaceX ‘Space Exploration Technologies Corp.’ is an American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company headquartered in Hawthorne, California. It was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk with the goal of reducing space transportation costs to enable the colonization of Mars.