Elon Musk; the "Free Speech Absolutist" is "Not What He Claims to Be"

This week's top news has been the massive purchase of the Twitter platform by Elon Musk for $44 billion after the world's richest man accused the popular social media network of "failing to adhere to democratic principles" on multiple occasions, including criticizing free speech guidelines.

Despite Elon Musk's latest venture being promoted as "mainly focused on free speech," some online users expressed shock at anecdotes of a former Tesla worker who claimed that he was "fired" by Elon Musk's unicorn company for "expressing his own views to another coworker."

1. @elonmusk's commitment to free speech, thus far, mostly consists of him saying that he's committed to free speech



His ACTIONS tell a very different story



Musk has been very willing to squelch speech that threatens his economic interests



🧵https://t.co/FaSxZUw4q2 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) April 26, 2022

According to a report published by the New York Times in March 2021 and re-shared online following the Twitter deal, in 2019 a former security worker at Tesla, Richard Ortiz, was fired after leading an effort to start a union for workers at the electric cars unicorn.

So @elonmusk is very very pro free speech??



We’ll soon see.



Any Tesla worker tweeting about Union organising I bet they get banned and then fucking fired next day. — Geoff Van Goff (@GoffVanGeoff) April 27, 2022

The story was confirmed following a ruling by the National Labor Relations Board, which stated that Elon Musk had "illegally threatened workers with the loss of stock options if they organized a union," especially after Musk had tweeted "why pay union dues & give up stock options for nothing?", a few words ordered to be removed by the board, which also called on Musk to reinstate Richard Ortiz with compensation.

By “free speech”, I simply mean that which matches the law.



I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law.



If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect.



Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2022

This news has triggered many Twitter users to re-share the story, saying that the businessman who calls himself a "free speech absolutist" is "not what he claims to be," suggesting that his efforts are only meant to "protect certain political views," particularly ones that are not always welcome on social media.