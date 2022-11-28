Elon Musk accused of promoting gun violence

  1. Home
Sally Shakkour

Published November 28th, 2022 - 01:05 GMT
Elon Musk
Elon Musk. (Shutterstock/ file photo)
Highlights
"My bedside table," Elon Musk tweeted and received a huge criticism.

ALBAWABA - Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has ignited debate on social media after sharing a photo of his bedside table showing four cans of Coke and a gun.

Social media users have widely blasted Tesla CEO for sharing the gun photo and accused him of promoting 'gun violence' which the US is widely suffering from.

Social media users have widely blasted Tesla CEO for sharing the gun photo and accused him of promoting 'gun violence' which the US is widely suffering from.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk shared the picture on Twitter today and write: "My bedside table" amid huge criticism, especially from families of the victims who lost their lives to gun violence.

'This is not normal,' another commented saying that even if you have guns they should be kept in a safe place like a 'gun bag'.

Elon Musk, one of the world's richest men, bought Twitter in a $44 million deal last October. Elon has an estimated net worth of around $181 billion as of Nov. 18, 2022.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), every year, 117,345 people are shot in the US. Data also showed that every day 22 children and teens are shot in the United States.

