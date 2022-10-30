Will Elon Musk help Trump restore his Twitter account?

Elon Musk has recently fired a Twitter employee who was responsible for closing the account of former US president Donald Trump back in 2021. Vijaya Gadde is the head of Twitter's legal, policy, trust and safety.

Tesla CEO, who bought Twitter in a $44 billion deal, announced to fire 4 senior executives at the company among which was Vijaya Gadde the one who permanently closed the controversial president's Twitter account on Jan. 9.

BREAKING: Elon Musk has fired Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust & safety, who made the decision to permanently suspend Donald Trump. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 28, 2022

The billionaire businessman Elon Musk terminated the head of legal policy, trust and safety on air. In a video, Vijaya Gadde admitted that the company has failed in a 'couple of ways,' when interrupted by SpaceX founder who said: "Failure comes with a big penalty. You're fired".

Since Musk's full acquisition of Twitter on Oct. 28 and the firing of Vijaya Gadde, rumors circulated the internet about the possible return of Donald Trump to the social media company.

Who else does NOT want Donald Trump to come back to Twitter?✋



Trying to prove a point. — Nathalie Jacoby (@nathaliejacoby1) October 29, 2022

Amid joyful and gloomy cheers, it is not confirmed yet if the ex-US president's Twitter account will be restored on Twitter or not, regarding the fact that Donald Trump has opened his own social media platform, Truth Social, following his account suspension in 2021.

Twitter announced to permanently close the Twitter account of Donald Trump "after close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account," the company stated. Before the permanent suspension, Trump's account was partially closed due to a tweet where he called US Capitol rioters, 'patriots'.