Elon Musk calls Instagram and Twitter depressing

ALBAWABA - Twitter's new owner Elon Musk posted a controversial post saying that Instagram and Twitter usually leave people unhappy.

Tesla CEO wrote: "Instagram makes people depressed & Twitter makes people angry. Which is better?" triggering massive interactions as the tweet reached 39.7 million views.

Instagram makes people depressed & Twitter makes people angry. Which is better? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2023

Various reactions emerged as people debated whether Musk's tweet is true or just a rumor to get people to interact. A person disagreed saying: "Twitter doesn’t make me angry. It makes me laugh all day long."

Another added that LinkedIn might make people depressed, not Instagram.

One was quoted: "Twitter is far better because Zuckerberg doesn't have his demented hands on it."

Twitter is better .. at least we can be ugly while being angry.. https://t.co/S2mUzg6dma — Ruma Munir (@Rumatells) January 16, 2023

Elon Musk acquired Twitter last October in a $44 million deal. Since November 2021, the billionaire lost between $180 billion and $200 billion due to the poor performance of Tesla stocks in recent years, a report revealed.