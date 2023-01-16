  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Elon Musk calls Instagram and Twitter depressing

Elon Musk calls Instagram and Twitter depressing

Published January 16th, 2023 - 12:33 GMT
Elon Musk
(Shutterstock/ file photo)

ALBAWABA - Twitter's new owner Elon Musk posted a controversial post saying that Instagram and Twitter usually leave people unhappy.

Also ReadElon Musk accused of promoting gun violenceElon Musk accused of promoting gun violence

Tesla CEO wrote: "Instagram makes people depressed & Twitter makes people angry. Which is better?" triggering massive interactions as the tweet reached 39.7 million views.

Various reactions emerged as people debated whether Musk's tweet is true or just a rumor to get people to interact. A person disagreed saying: "Twitter doesn’t make me angry. It makes me laugh all day long."

Another added that LinkedIn might make people depressed, not Instagram. 

One was quoted: "Twitter is far better because Zuckerberg doesn't have his demented hands on it."

Elon Musk acquired Twitter last October in a $44 million deal. Since November 2021, the billionaire lost between $180 billion and $200 billion due to the poor performance of Tesla stocks in recent years, a report revealed.

Tags:Elon MuskTeslaSpaceXTwitterInstagram

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...