Elon Musk changes his name

ALBAWABA - Billionaire Elon Musk has been the main talk of the internet since acquiring Twitter and losing between $180 billion and $200 billion since November 2021. But today, he triggered a storm after changing his name.

In a post, the Tesla CEO announced to change his name from Elon Musk to "Mr. Tweet." Many people thought that Musk changed his legal name. However, he only changed his name on Twitter.

Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back 🤣 — Mr. Tweet (@elonmusk) January 25, 2023

In a tweet, he said: "Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back." The post was viewed by over 24.1 million people in about 8 hours.

Thousands of memes were made on Musk's post. One mockingly asked the SpaceX founder to take his name and said: "So now I can change my name to Elon Musk?"

Mr. Tweet in the house... https://t.co/tm1GN4UDYe — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 26, 2023

Many of Elon Musk's tweets have gone viral since acquiring the platform including the one in which he shared a poll on whether to let former U.S. President Donald Trump back on Twitter or not.

Elon Musk bought Twitter in a $44 billion deal following months of negotiations on Oct. 27, 2022.