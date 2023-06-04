Elon Musk sparks controversy with "What Is A Woman?" tweet

ALBAWABA - American billionaire sparked controversy on social media after retweeting a "What Is A Woman?" documentary by The Daily Wire.

The post of Tesla owner Musk has gained wide echo on social media with over 84.3 million views in a short time. Elon Musk wrote: "Every parent should watch this."

According to the Daily Wire, the "What Is A Woman?" documentary talks about a father who uses feminine pronouns to call his daughter despite her identifying as transgender, as well as the documentary also showed a storeowner addressing a hulking city councilman who also claimed to be female with a masculine pronoun.

Some social media users and LGBTQ+ advocates called Elon Musk homophobic for resharing the video, which talks about the transgender and LGBTQ+ community, and for calling parents to watch it.

Every parent should watch this https://t.co/pIp6UP6vq8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2023

In another tweet, Musk explained: "Consenting adults should do whatever makes them happy, provided it does not harm others, but a child is not capable of consent, which is why we have laws protecting minors."

A person commented on Musk's post: "Never take parenting advice from a man whose own transgender daughter refuses to speak to him." Another person added: "Elon Musk promotes "What's A Woman" by the Daily Wire. A must-see. These people are sick. Brovo Elon!"

Meanwhile, The Daily Wire shared on Thursday night the 90-minute video on Twitter which will be free to watch for 24 hours to mark the one-year anniversary of its release. However, the Twitter platform labeled the documentary as “hateful conduct” and restricted its visibility.

The Daily Wire placed a warning at the beginning of the "What's A Woman" documentary that reads: "This program contains discussions of Transgenderism, Gender Dysphoria and Gender Reassignment Surgery." "Some viewers may find the content and imagery disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised."

The Daily Wire's "What's A Woman" Twitter post was viewed by 150.4 million and gained more than 151,500 retweets in a short time.