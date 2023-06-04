Elon Musk sparks controversy with "What Is A Woman?" tweet

  1. Home
Published June 4th, 2023 - 06:31 GMT
Elon Musk
Electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk meets with French Minister for the Economy and Finances on the sidelines of the 6th edition of the "Choose France" Summit at the Chateau de Versailles, outside Paris on May 15, 2023. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP)

ALBAWABA - American billionaire sparked controversy on social media after retweeting a "What Is A Woman?" documentary by The Daily Wire.

The post of Tesla owner Musk has gained wide echo on social media with over 84.3 million views in a short time. Elon Musk wrote: "Every parent should watch this."

According to the Daily Wire, the "What Is A Woman?" documentary talks about a father who uses feminine pronouns to call his daughter despite her identifying as transgender, as well as the documentary also showed a storeowner addressing a hulking city councilman who also claimed to be female with a masculine pronoun.

Some social media users and LGBTQ+ advocates called Elon Musk homophobic for resharing the video, which talks about the transgender and LGBTQ+ community, and for calling parents to watch it.

In another tweet, Musk explained: "Consenting adults should do whatever makes them happy, provided it does not harm others, but a child is not capable of consent, which is why we have laws protecting minors."

A person commented on Musk's post: "Never take parenting advice from a man whose own transgender daughter refuses to speak to him." Another person added: "Elon Musk promotes "What's A Woman" by the Daily Wire. A must-see. These people are sick. Brovo Elon!"

Meanwhile, The Daily Wire shared on Thursday night the 90-minute video on Twitter which will be free to watch for 24 hours to mark the one-year anniversary of its release. However, the Twitter platform labeled the documentary as “hateful conduct” and restricted its visibility.

The Daily Wire placed a warning at the beginning of the "What's A Woman" documentary that reads: "This program contains discussions of Transgenderism, Gender Dysphoria and Gender Reassignment Surgery." "Some viewers may find the content and imagery disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised."

The Daily Wire's "What's A Woman" Twitter post was viewed by 150.4 million and gained more than 151,500 retweets in a short time.

