Emmanuel Macron gets egged again!

ALBAWABA - French President Emmanuel Macron was hit by an egg during his latest appearance in public.

A video showed Macron surrounded by some bodyguards at a public place and talking to a man before a person threw an egg on the French president. The egg hit Macron's forehead.

Macron getting a good ole fashioned pelting by a good ole fashioned egg pic.twitter.com/g3vux18T39 — Concerned Citizen (@cotupacs) April 20, 2023

However, this is not the first time, Macron got hit by an egg. In September 2021, the French president experienced the same situation when attending a gastronomy fair in Lyon, a man threw an egg on the president before shouting "Vive la République, which means Long live the Republic." The man was later on arrested.

Nevertheless, Emmanuel Macron was also targeted with cherry tomatoes while talking to a crowd at a market in Cergy, a Parisian suburb on his first outing since his reelection in April 2022.

France has been hit with a wide range of protests since the latest pension reforms under which the French government announced rising retirement age by two years.