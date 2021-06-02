'End the Deal': Jordanians to Boycott Electric Power Next Saturday

Amid growing international criticism of Israeli practices in occupied Palestinian territories, Jordanian coordinators of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement (BDS) have been calling on Jordanians to boycott electric power for one hour on Saturday evening, in protest of the gas deal their government has with Israel, through which electric power is generated in the country.

"Drop the gas deal with Isreal" is a popular demand.

We free Jordanians won't accept to fund this brutal and fascist regime.

احشد، شارك. #freepalastine#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/ZIigapEpP6 — Lina Jihad (@lina_jihad) May 13, 2021

Even though this is not the first time Jordanians attempt a boycott of electricity to pressure their government to end the gas deal signed back in 2016, organizers expect this event to draw larger attention than usual.

Not only does this call come only weeks after the latest round of the fight between Israel and Gaza armed groups including Hamas, but it also follows unprecedented global interest in the situation in Palestinian territories.

تشير اتفاقية الغاز في الفقرات أ، ب، ج، من المادة 16، على أنه في حال حدوث اضراب عام أو قمع أو اضطرابات، أو فعل من "عدو عام" أو أعمال "الإرهاب" أو الحرب، أو انفجارات أو اشعار المخاطر البحرية؛ فإنه يحق لأحد الطرفين إنهاء الاتفاقية. 😱😱 — M.ali (@MBA_Egypt1) May 13, 2021

Translation: "Paragraphs A, B, and C of Article 16 of the deal state that either party can end it in case of a general strike, oppression, unrest, general hostile activity, acts of terrorism, war, explosions or coast-related dangers."

According to online people, Jordan has a "rare opportunity" to withdraw from the gas deal without having to pay the penalty in the deal clause, since the deal allows either party to break it off in case of military-related developments, saying that the 11-day war in Gaza qualifies for this condition.

Remember the bombs that fell on Gaza?

We pay for those bombs each time we open the lights. Each time we heat water. Each time we make mansaf.

We pay for those bombs everyday.#نزل_القاطع#غاز_العدو_احتلال#الاردن pic.twitter.com/Rn5xj6lZ2f — Khaled T. Al-Zboun (@KZboun) June 1, 2021

Moreover, Jordanian social media users have linked what they described as "the need to end the gas deal" with Israel's continued detention of two Jordanians who crossed the borders into Israel in mid-May.

Since they were arrested, the occupation tortured them under the sun with violated investigations with no respect to their human rights.

The occupation prevents their familiesor even the Jordan authority to connect with Mosab and Khleefa#بدنا_ولادنا_من_عند_الإحتلال pic.twitter.com/4tSijS7Rxy — Abdalla Emad (@abdallaemadsia) May 28, 2021

Israel puts Jordanians on trial for crossing border fence to join Jerusalem protests https://t.co/zqxvJqrpjx — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) June 1, 2021

The current BDS campaign has called on Jordanians to refrain from using electric power next Saturday between 10 and 11 PM, which is estimated to cost the national electric provider around JOD 300,000.