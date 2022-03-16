  1. Home
Ethiopia: Man Burned Alive on Video, Sparking Nationwide Outrage

Published March 16th, 2022 - 07:38 GMT
Burned Alive in Ethiopia
The attack happened in the Benishangul-Gumuz region near the Sudan border. (Twitter)

On the 3rd of March, a new wave of ethnic violence-hit western regions of Ethiopia, resulting in several deaths, including one that was caught on tape, showing armed men burning a man alive in Benishangul-Gumuz near the border with Sudan.

According to online sources, eleven men were killed as a result of that attack, where ten men were shot dead, while the eleventh, Tigrayan one, was set on fire to meet his death, as he was dragged into a pile of the blazing heap, while many of the armed men verbally insulted him. 

The video went viral across Ethiopia, resulting in nationwide wide anger and demands of holding the perpetrators accountable, to ensure that such crimes do not take place again.

In response, Ethiopia's Human Rights Commission condemned the crime as an "extra-judicial killing," saying that its investigations have concluded that some of the +50 perpetrators were members of the Ethiopian forces and other armed groups."

Online, the viral 5-minute video was widely shared by shocked users who demanded "a strong and immediate reaction of no less than accountability" in response to the "cruel incident."

Tags:EthiopiaTigrayBenishangul-Gumuz

