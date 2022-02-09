Europe Could Soon Have No Facebook or Instagram

The social media scene in Europe could change soon as tensions between the EU and Meta keep growing.

The dispute started in the summer of 2020 when the EU's Court of Justice annulled a former ruling that had allowed Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to transfer data of Europe-based users back to US servers. US-based companies have now to opt for standard contractual clauses, allowed in the EU instead.

Meta: "Then we'll take Facebook away from you!"

Germany: "KEKW"

France: "OMEGALUL" https://t.co/Us1mONr0Qy — Siguza (@s1guza) February 8, 2022

The new rule that aims to further protect EU users' data amid growing serious concerns over social media breaches of privacy around the world has been challenged by Meta which threatened to shut down its platforms in Europe.

Yet, the threat does not seem to change the EU's stance on the issue.

"I can assure you that you can live well without Facebook."



France and Germany brushed off Meta's threats to pull Instagram and Facebook from Europe if it is unable to keep transferring user data back to the U.S. https://t.co/ppLtkGCVwO pic.twitter.com/dzKT97j9gC — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) February 8, 2022

In a press conference held last Monday, the German Minister of Economy Robert Habeck embraced the Meta threat, saying "After I was hacked I have lived without Facebook and Twitter for four years and life has been fantastic."

During the same conference, the French counterpart continued to welcome Meta's threat, saying "I can confirm that life would be very good without Facebook and that we would live very well without Facebook."

However, the Meta threat comes at a very critical time for the company which has seen its shares plummet by 20% last week after an annual report showed that Facebook lost half a million during 2021, for the very first time in the social media platforms' history.