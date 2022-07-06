  1. Home
  Ex-military Man Exposed for Drugging and Raping 20 Kids in Lebanon

Ex-military Man Exposed for Drugging and Raping 20 Kids in Lebanon

Riham Darwish

Published July 6th, 2022 - 05:42 GMT
Photos of Elias Daher of El Qaa have been circulated online. (Twitter)
Highlights
Elias Daher is said to have strong ties with members of the ruling party in Lebanon; The Free Patriotic Movement.

Running a local lodge in his village, El Qaa, ex-military man named Elias Daher has been arrested by Lebanese authorities for "drugging and raping" around 20 kids, both males, and females.

Residents of El Qaa village to the north of Lebanon have heavily weighed on the news, after the arrest of Elias Daher, a former military member who currently runs the L' Kaa Country Lodge.

Translation: "I didn't want to name the political power that has been protecting the rapist, the former military rank Elias Daher, which is the Aounists through one of the MPs and religious figures, so the case doesn't turn political. But their bots insist on defending the crime and its perpetrator. How shameless can you be?"

Online people expressed both shock and relief over the arrest of Elias Daher, who is said to have drugged 20 kids in the village over the years, before taking sexual advantages of them.

Social media users stressed the importance of naming Daher as the main suspect in the case, despite the lack of official reports by government sources, saying accusations against him have been raised for years but ignored by officials, referring to his strong ties with the ruling political party in Lebanon, The Free Patriotic Movement, founded by the current President of Lebanon Michel Aoun.

Translation: "Elias Daher is the retired military personnel who drugged and raped kids. MP Samer Al Toum of the Free Patriotic Movement has been covering up for the rapist of 20 male and female kids. This is a country of devils. Expose their names."

Sharing his photo and name, Lebanese online commentators wished that the growing public outrage would no longer "protect Elias Daher or other people who exploit their political power to commit such crimes". 

The Lebanese daily newspaper Al Akhbar published a news report referring to the arrest and the accusations, mentioning the suspect's initials as E.D and adding that he is 50-something years old.

Lebanon rape Elias Daher

Source

According to Al Akhbar, a young boy woke up in the lodge to find himself naked. He ran to his house and told his parents, who consequently reported the accused to the police. Initial police reports point to nearly 17 other victims of the same person so far.

